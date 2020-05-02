Missouri National Guard collecting used N95 masks for decontamination

The Missouri National Guard is performing an integral role in ensuring hospitals and health care facilities, first responders, government agencies and the military have clean N95 masks to fight COVID-19.

Guardsmen are collecting used N95 masks at 13 collection points from around the state for delivery to a central decontamination site. This effort makes certain that those most at risk can remain safe while performing their duties.

“With the nationwide shortage of N95 masks, the Guard is ensuring the masks we have currently are clean, safe and available for use,” said the commander of 70th Troop Command, Col. Denise Wilkinson. “This process will significantly alleviate the strain on masks within the state.”

The Missouri National Guard has mobilized over 50 members to support this mission. The Guard remains fully committed to assisting local and state health officials, as well as supporting the health and well-being of our citizens and service members.