Missouri lawmakers question state health leaders over medical marijuana license application process

A warehouse on Sherman Ridge Road in Laurie could have been a medical marijuana manufacturing facility. It still sits empty, despite more than a million dollars of renovations and security enhancements. The family who own the building was denied a cultivation license.

The Smith family are one of more than 850 who have now filed appeals, which the state estimates could cost millions of dollars in legal battles.

Lawmakers think this could have been avoided.

"The pretty widely held view is that this has been a disaster," said Rep. Jon Carpenter, D-Kansas City, during a Government Oversight Committee Hearing Wednesday.

"Honestly, I'm going to tell you that it looks like a drug cartel, no pun intended," added Rep. Maria Chapelle-Nadal, D-St. Louis.

State lawmakers are trying to figure out if there was a conflict of interest with the group hired to score applications for medical marijuana cultivation and manufacturing centers.

"The department took Wise Health [Solutions] at their word that there were no conflicts of interest," said Rep. Jered Taylor, R-Nixa.

The Department of Health and Senior Services awarded 60 cultivation licenses. More than 2200 applications were submitted.

Those who had their applications rejected are filing lawsuits.

"2200 people in a room and the same 15, 18 groups end up with the licenses. Oh, that's kind of interesting," said Tracey Smith of the Lake of the Ozarks. "You don't have to be a genius to realize the odds just don't add up."

Representative Crystal Quade of Springifeld wants to see more licenses given.

"Looking at the fact that we're not letting the free market participate in this is really hard for me to look past this," Quade said.

Smith agreed. He cited his family's experience in Oklahoma.

"They don't have enough product," Smith said. "We sell every single thing that they produce there, okay? So that's not going to happen, and they have 3,000 cultivators, not 60. 3,000, and they have a million and a half less people than we do."

Dr. Randall Williams of the DHSS said he was only following the required minimum.

"If tomorrow, the physicians in the state of Missouri think that we need 578 cultivation facilities for that many people, then it's our job to do that," Williams told lawmakers.

Another hearing is scheduled for next week at the Missouri State Capitol.