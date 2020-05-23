Missouri Job Center set to reopen in Springfield

Updated: Sat 9:01 AM, May 23, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Missouri Job Center's main office in Springfield is expected to re-open this coming up Thursday.

This-- after a record number of layoffs due to the coronavirus.

Through the month of June, the Missouri Job Center will operate with limited hours, from 8:30 to 4:00 Monday through Friday.

Occupancy inside will be at 40 people. Sanitizer will be provided and social distancing measures will be in place.

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 