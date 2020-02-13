Missouri Highway Patrol troopers arrest Buffalo, Mo. man for promoting child porn

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control arrested a Buffalo, Mo. man for promoting child pornography.

Prosecutors charged Eddie J. Feck, 53, with two counts of promoting child pornography, two counts of possession of child pornography, and one count of failure to register as a sex offender. He is jailed without bond.

The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Investigators say they seized child pornography and computer equipment as evidence. The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages Internet users to promptly report to the Patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children. The Digital Forensics Investigative Unit is partially funded by the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s State Cyber Crime Grant and the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

