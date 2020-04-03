Missouri Highway Patrol suspends written, driving tests through April 15

The Missouri State Highway Patrol extends its suspension of all written and skills-based driver road testing at all locations until April 15, 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes operator, commercial driver license, and motorcycle testing.

The Highway Patrol will also suspend all salvage inspections at all locations and all bus inspections through April 15, 2020.

The Highway Patrol says this extension does not affect local businesses that are the providers of safety and emission inspections for the public and may continue to be open for services depending on their circumstances.

