Missouri Highway Patrol searches for more possible in sexual assault investigation at Lake of the Ozarks

Following the recent arrest of a Kansas couple, the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is seeking further information for an ongoing sexual assault investigation in the Lake of the Ozarks area.

In January, Carl Mort, 41, and Cassandra Wedeking, 39, of Overland Park, Kan., were formally charged in Morgan County with rape, sodomy and drug charges. The investigation focused on the entire Lake of the Ozarks region.

Investigators from the Missouri Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control request anyone who has information about any sexual assaults happening over the past five years in the Lake of the Ozarks region to please come forward. Investigators say the two befriended victim(s), provided alcohol/drugs before or after taking them to a boat, and then sexually assaulted them.

If you are a victim, possible witness, or can provide any further information about the potential crime(s) described, please contact the MSHP Troop F Criminal Unit at telephone number 573-526-6329, ext. 3632.

