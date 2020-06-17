Missouri Governor Parson requests federal disaster declaration for Ozarks counties impacted by early May storm

Missouri Governor Mike Parson requested President Trump approve a major disaster declaration for Missouri to provide federal assistance to a total of 19 counties.

The request is in response to severe storms on May 3 and May, resulting in widespread destruction. Counties in the Ozarks include Bates, Dallas, Douglas, Henry, Hickory, Howell, Laclede, Oregon, Polk, Shannon and Wright Counties.

“Our local, state, and federal assessment teams have documented extensive damage to electric power systems and other public infrastructure as a result of the severe storms,” Governor Parson said. “Our Missouri communities are already strapped by emergency response costs because of COVID-19. I am confident federal assistance will be forthcoming.”

The joint Preliminary Damage Assessments, conducted by the State Emergency Management Agency, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and local officials, had already estimated more than $9.3 million in damage to infrastructure and emergency response costs eligible for federal assistance. The damage assessments were conducted virtually due to COVID-19.

If approved, local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies may seek federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repair and replacement costs for damaged buildings, bridges, roads, and other public infrastructure.