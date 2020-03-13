Missouri Governor Mike Parson declares State of Emergency because of COVID-19

Missouri Governor Mike Parson declared a State of Emergency for the state because of cases of COVID-19.

So far the state has two confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus. The governor announced the second case Thursday in Springfield. Health leaders say the patient is a woman in her 20s from Springfield. She had recently visited Austria.

Communities across the state, including Springfield, are asking groups to limit mass gatherings to fewer than 250.

The governor is expected to address the declaration at 5 p.m.