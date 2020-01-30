Missouri Gov. Parson to attend Super Bowl LIV

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will travel to Miami Gardens, Florida, to watch the Kansas City Chiefs compete against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

“Teresa and I are thrilled to attend the Super Bowl not just as Governor and First Lady of Missouri, but as avid Kansas City Chiefs fans. We have been long-time season ticket holders and can’t wait to see our team compete for the Super Bowl championship,” Gov. Parson said. “Over the past 50 years, the Chiefs have inspired millions throughout Kansas City and the state of Missouri. They have made us proud, and it’s their time to bring home the title. I’m predicting a 31-21 win. Let’s go Chiefs!”

The game is set for Sunday, Feb. 2. It will mark the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.

The Chiefs last appeared in the Super Bowl in 1970, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 23-7. This remains the team’s only Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Gov. Parson and First Lady Parson will have the chance to meet California Gov.Gavin Newsom, who will also be attending the Super Bowl.

To represent the Show-Me State, a basket of Buy Missouri items will be presented to Governor Newsom, as well as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a courtesy for hosting the Super Bowl.

Governor Parson and First Lady Parson purchased their own Super Bowl tickets. Aside from required standard security, there will be no cost to state taxpayers.