Missouri Gov. Mike Parson emphasizes more testing in efforts to control COVID-19 spread

As Missouri's economy reopens in phases, the governor wants to ramp up testing around the state.

Gov. Parson addressed the state Wednesday from Jefferson City.

The state announced it is working to expand testing around the state. Health leaders report 124,000 Missourians have been tested for the coronavirus. The new testing push includes both those with symptoms and those without symptoms. The governor noted a good economy depends on healthy Missourians.

The Webster County Health Department announced a drive-thru testing site, including an hour for walk-ins for Friday. The Pulaski County Health Department will hold a free drive-thru testing event for the first 1,000 patients for Saturday and Sunday.

The Missouri Department of Health reported 136 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 10,142. The state also reported an additional 18 deaths, bringing that total to 542 deaths. The biggest population of cases remains in the St. Louis area.