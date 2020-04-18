Missouri Department of Conservation warns of animals on the roadways

As animals start to emerge from their dens this spring, officials are urging drivers to slow down and drive with caution.

Francis Skalicky with Missouri Department of Conservation says he wants drivers to be on the lookout for animals.

"The only time we hear about wildlife on the roads is in the fall when we hear about deer crossing the roads because its the middle of deer mating season. Well, wildlife can cross the road at any time of the year," said Skalicky.

Skalicky says right now you are more likely to see smaller animals such as raccoons, turtles, and skunks crossing the roads, but he says it is possible to see a deer or bear too.

"Be specifically alert in the early morning and late afternoon think right about sun up and right around sundown that's when a lot of wildlife is active," said Skalicky.

He recommends driving the speed limit, using your high beams at night when possible and staying in your lane.

"If you swerve, you may swerve into oncoming traffic or you may swerve off the road into a situation that's far more damaging to your car and possibly to yourself," said Skalicky.

He says if you hit a large animal its best to pull to the side of the road and call for help.