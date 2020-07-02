Missouri DHSS: 41 campers, counselors at Kamp Kanakuk K-2 site test positive for COVID-19

Dozens of campers and counselors from the K-2 camp of Kamp Kanakuk have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

A communications director from the Missouri DHSS says 41 people, which includes campers and counselors, have tested positive.

Kamp Kanakuk operates six camps in Taney and Stone County.

Campers come from 10 different states and were in two separate sessions. Some were tested at the K-2 camp site, while others were tested when they got home.

Previously, an email was sent out to all parents of the six Kanakuk camps to inform them of positive test results from two counselors at the K-2 site.

Both counselors wore masks, but were symptomatic when they took the test last week. The positive results came back last Friday.

In response, Kamp Kanakuk suspended camp activities at its K-2 facilities until July 10. Parents were notified of the need to coordinate pickup of their campers.

Pam Burnett, an administrator with the Stone County Health Department, says they have been in close contact with the Kamp Kanakuk.

“The camp had a policy that all kids and counselors wear masks,” Burnett said.

Kamp Kanakuk provided a list of all who were in close contact with the first two positive cases. The health department is recommending those campers quarantine.

According to the email sent to parents, the camp staff has expanded their response. The other camps will send home and cabin in the case a camper or staff tests positive.

“K-2 is the only one that’s been involved. They have been doing testing throughout their camps,” Burnett said.

Already this summer, 5,000 campers and staff have come through the gates of the camp. Camp directors are working closely with the Stone County Health Department.

“Monitor your child closely, keep an eye on them. Make sure that they are being quarantined,” Burnett said.

