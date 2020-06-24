Missouri Career Center hosted unique drive-thru job fair in Springfield

Job seekers stayed in the cars Wednesday at a unique job fair.

The Missouri Career Center hosted a drive-through job fair in Springfield. The line of cars stayed steady from 9:30 a.m to 11 a.m.

The job center tried the drive-thru setup to keep everyone safer during this coronavirus pandemic. Job seekers drove up to each employer's booth. Nine different employers from manufacturing to health care conducted interviews.

All of the employers and many of the job seekers are wearing face masks, and most of those looking for jobs are staying in their cars. But some did walk up to the booths.

French's food company, which makes mustard, hot sauce and fried onions in Springfield, is one of the employers at the job fair. It even conducted pre-scheduled interviews inside a tent. French's has a larger number of openings than usual because of the growing demand for their products. It is hiring for about 40 material handlers and 12 mechanics, and hope to find some good candidates here today.

"It's put our business in quite a bind, because we have such a huge amount of openings, a large amount of openings right now from a backlog that we haven't been able to really get out there and recruit and do you things that we would normally like to do," said

Tracy Swank, French's food company. "So it's kind of been waiting for an opportunity to get candidates and meet candidates, and we're excited to have this opportunity and be here.

If you could not make the job fair, the Missouri Career Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help you in your job search. You can also go to their website, and all the companies here are also taking applications online. Given the success of the event, organizers say they likely be having another drive-thru job fair soon.