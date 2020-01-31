Missouri Capitol lit red to support Chiefs' Super Bowl run

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Red lights surround the Missouri Capitol only two nights away from Super Bowl LIV.

The lights come in support of the Kansas City Chiefs, who return to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

Missouri Capitol Police shared a few photos of the red lights Friday night.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson also posed with first lady Teresa in front of the capitol. Both are expected to attend Super Bowl LIV.

The Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

