Missouri Capitol lit red to support Chiefs' Super Bowl run

Red lights surround the Missouri Capitol only two nights away from Super Bowl LIV.

The lights come in support of the Kansas City Chiefs, who return to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

Missouri Capitol Police shared a few photos of the red lights Friday night.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson also posed with first lady Teresa in front of the capitol. Both are expected to attend Super Bowl LIV.

Tonight, our Capitol Dome shines red to celebrate our @Chiefs playing in the Super Bowl.



Teresa and I had to grab a photo for RED FRIDAY! #GoChiefs #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Pgh2bcYl8z — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) February 1, 2020

The Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.