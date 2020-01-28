Miller County, Mo. sheriff announces arrest in nearly 20-year death investigation

Anita Jeffries has waited almost two decades to see justice for her brother-in-law.

Miller County Jail

"It's been a way too long time coming," Jeffries said. "You gotta be very, very patient, very diligent. It takes time."

On July 23, 2001, Jerry Jeffries was found dead in a parking lot of a bar in Brumley Missouri. He was shot in the head. The suspects were never found.

"I looked and looked and tried every avenue to find her," Miller Coutny Sheriff Louie Gregoire said. "She had so many aliases. In the last 10 years, technology has gone a long ways."

Gregoire started working this case 10 years ago, but handed it off to Detective Jason Conn when he was elected to the higher rank.

"We were on her heels quite a bit, the way it sounds. At one point she was in Louisiana. We sent U.S. Marshals down there and apparently missed her by about a month or two," Gregoire said.

Detective Conn was able to track down Tabatha Carter in Sallisaw, Oklahoma. She was charged for being an accessory to first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Court documents show Carter told detectives say a man named Mitch Skinner shot and killed Jeffries in 2001.

Jeffries' sister-in-law says there is no way.

"Jerry had been deceased for a month and two weeks or so when Mitch first came to Brumley. No way. Impossible for him to have shot a man he never met," Jeffries said.

Jeffries says Skinner has since passed away, but she says the person who pulled the trigger that night in 2001 is still out there.

"If we can lay the blame off on the dead man, the hunt for the shooter stops, doesn’t it? The Sheriff's Department isn't that stupid, either," Jeffries said.

Gregoire says there could be several more arrests still to come, but didn't give names or say how many arrests might be made.

Jeffries says she's glad officers never gave up on the case.

"I've held on and so has the rest of the Jeffries family for 18 and a half years," Jeffries said. "Do you think we would give up now?"

Carter is being held here at the Miller County Jail without bond.