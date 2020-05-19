Military wives use childhood game to spread cheer near Fort Leonard Wood

The childhood game, ding dong ditch, is making a comeback, but not in the way you would think.

"It's definitely interesting and fun," said Sabrina Waterman.

A group of military wives has reinvented the game, leaving those who open the door to be left with a surprise that generates faith instead of frustration.

"The first few times when you do it, its really awkward because your like I haven't done this since I was 10 and this is 20 years later and I'm doing it," said Waterman.

Sabrina Waterman started doing this earlier this month, creating a Facebook page, where complete strangers put in their address hoping to play in the game.

"We will just get a few bags together, put little surprises in them, and quite literally just go up to people's houses, ring the doorbell, leave a present, and then run away," said Waterman.

Waterman says they have made hundreds of these bags filling them with snacks or household items and if the person has a kid they will even throw in a toy for them as well.

"We are just trying to find something to make people feel better now and I saw it and I thought it would be great for our area cause we are small and people are going crazy," said Waterman.

It's a gesture that's left many wanting to return the favor.

"I love spreading kindness, I love the lessons it teaches my kids, so definitely, I am gonna get out there and make some baskets and bags and we will be driving around town doing the same thing," said Jennifer Wilhelm

It also left others wanting to share it with communities across Missouri.

"Do it, it's great, its really rewarding, like just seeing everyone participating," said Waterman.