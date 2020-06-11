Mercy updates visitor restrictions starting Friday

Patients at Mercy Hospital locations will be allowed to have one visitor per day starting Friday.

The change is effective at 6 a.m. for the following locations:

Mercy Hospital Springfield

Mercy Hospital Aurora

Mercy Hospital Cassville

Mercy Hospital Lebanon

Mercy St. Francis Hospital

Visitors will have their temperature taken and be required to answer COVID-19-related questions. Visitors should also wear a mask throughout their time inside the facilities.

For now, to promote social distancing, Mercy’s clinic and outpatient visitor restrictions remain in place. In clinics and outpatient locations, adult patients can only have a visitor through these exceptions:

-Interpreters

-Medical decision-makers

-Those necessary to ensure patients receive care

-Young children can accompany parents/guardians if child care is not available

“Our patients and their loved ones have been so understanding of our recent policies, which were designed to limit the risk of COVID-19 infections among our patients and caregivers,” said Craig McCoy, president of Mercy Springfield Communities. “Mercy recognizes how important family and friends are to a patient’s recovery, and we’re so pleased to be able to welcome them back into our hospitals.”

Mercy says it will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic in the area and make adjustments as necessary.