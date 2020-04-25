Mercy disinfects Personal Protective Equipment in Springfield

Mercy has collected masks from its workers for several weeks, sending them to its locations in Springfield and St. Louis to be disinfected through a disinfection system called Altapure.

Mercy says it has used the system for years to disinfect patient rooms. The idea came around after Mercy followed researchers from the University of Nebraska, Duke University and the University of Washington, who studied the effectiveness of the technology on personal protective equipment.

“We began talks early with representatives from Altapure about the possibility of using our existing equipment in this new way,” said Dr. Keith Starke, Mercy’s chief quality officer. “Similar misting systems have since received FDA emergency use authorization.”

Mercy started saving and disinfecting masks at the end of March following research results. The mask disinfection process means more PPE is available if a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases occurs.

“While our current supply of new PPE is sufficient, these disinfected masks are a backup for us,” said Stephen Mackin, Mercy senior vice president. “Our use of the hydrogen peroxide misting system was a proactive step to ensure we’ll have additional reserves if we need them.”

With its current resources, Mercy can reprocess as many as 2,500 masks per day, if that volume is ever needed. Mercy says, in general, it takes about an hour and 15 minutes to disinfect a room full of masks.