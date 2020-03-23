Mercy Hospital opens new triage facility dedicated to COVID-19 screening

Mercy opened its new triage facility for COVID-19 screening outside of its Springfield hospital.

You will find the facility located just outside the hospital’s north emergency room entrance. Staff there will provide help and masks for those who think they may have COVID-19. Adding this extra level of care protects patients who are visiting the ER for unrelated issues.

A Mercy co-worker will perform an initial triage to quickly assess the reason for a patient’s visit. If COVID-19 is suspected, the patient will be isolated from the rest of the patients and treated in that space. If the potential COVID-19 patients are seriously ill, they will be routed through a separate entrance to minimize exposure to the waiting room and other patients.