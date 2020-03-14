Mercy Hospital Springfield expands visitor restrictions

Hospitals within Mercy Springfield communities will expand visitor restrictions, beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday, March 15.

Mercy says the change aims to protect patients, the community and Mercy hospital workers to combat the spread of Coronavirus.

Patients will be limited to one visitor per day, and only parents will be allowed in the neonatal intensive care units. Unless they are seeking treatment, no one under age 18 will be allowed in Mercy hospitals or clinics.

Mercy says exceptions could be made for those who are near end-of-life.

These new restrictions take place for the following locations:

-Mercy Hospital Springfield

-Mercy Kids Children’s Hospital

-Mercy Heart Hospital Springfield

-Mercy Orthopedic Hospital Springfield

-Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Springfield

-Mercy Hospital Aurora

-Mercy Hospital Cassville

-Mercy Hospital Lebanon

-Mercy St. Francis Hospital (Mountain View, Missouri)

“We understand this will be an inconvenience for some,” said Vicki Good, chief quality officer for Mercy’s central region. “But we know that putting restrictions like these in place will ultimately lead to fewer COVID-19 infections. We are here to protect the health of our community, and this is just one step in our efforts. We sincerely appreciate everyone’s understanding and compliance.”

Mercy is also making adjustments in its ER to place those with COVID-19 symptoms in a separate waiting and treatment area.

Additional instructions for patients have also been released:

-At Mercy Hospital Springfield, all visitors should use the main south entrance. Patients can still access valet parking at the Heart Hospital (west) entrance.

-All patients coming to the emergency room (ER) in Springfield should continue to follow the signs and use the north entrance of the hospital.

-Laboring mothers in Springfield should continue to come in the Mercy Kids entrance, as should patients coming to our St. Jude affiliate clinic. This will separate pediatric cancer patients from the general visitor population.

-All in-person prenatal classes have been canceled, but you can access online prenatal classes here.

For the latest on what Mercy is doing to prepare and respond to COVID-19, click here.