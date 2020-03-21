Mercy, CoxHealth further expand visitor restrictions starting Monday

CoxHealth and Mercy Springfield Communities will further expand their visitor restrictions starting Monday, March 23.

The decision comes in an effort to further protect patients, the community and health care workers amid the Coronavirus pandemic, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

No visitors will be allowed in the health systems’ hospitals across southwest Missouri, with some exceptions for laboring mothers, pediatric and NICU patients, end-of-life situations and drivers for urgent procedures.

Both previously had restrictions of one visitor per patient per day.

For specifics at CoxHealth, click here.

For specific restrictions at Mercy, click here.