Member of white supremacist gang in Arkansas sentenced on drug charges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for drug charges as part of a federal operation targeting white supremacist groups.

A federal judge on Monday sentenced 34-year-old Joseph Pridmore to 150 months in prison and five years supervised release. Pridmore pleaded guilty in October to distributing methamphetamine. Prosecutors say Pridmore is a self-confessed member of the White Aryan Resistance.

He was among dozens of white supremacist group members charged by federal prosecutors and the third sentenced in the operation.

