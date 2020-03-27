Member of white supremacist gang in Arkansas sentenced on drug charges

An Arkansas man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for drug charges as part of a federal operation targeting white supremacist groups.

A federal judge on Monday sentenced 34-year-old Joseph Pridmore to 150 months in prison and five years supervised release. Pridmore pleaded guilty in October to distributing methamphetamine. Prosecutors say Pridmore is a self-confessed member of the White Aryan Resistance.

He was among dozens of white supremacist group members charged by federal prosecutors and the third sentenced in the operation.

