An Oregon family was surprised when one of their farm cats gave birth to a litter of six kittens, including a two-faced kitten.

The two faced-kitten was named "Biscuits and Gravy." CNN reports that the adorable kitty was born on Wednesday with two noses, four eyes and two tiny mouths.

Two-faced cats are known as "Janus" cats, named after the Roman god Janus, who had two faces