Medical marijuana sales begin Monday in Mountain Home, Ark.

The wait is almost over for Arkansas medical marijuana patients wishing to legally buy their medicine in Mountain Home.

Plant Family Therapeutics in Mountain Home will have its grand opening 9 am on Monday. Owners say they expect a large crowd. But there are a few things you need to know before you come.

Only five patients will be allowed inside at a time, so staff can focus on each patient individually.

Patients need their medical marijuana card and cash to purchase any products.

Credit cards and debit cards will not be accepted.

First time patients will have to fill out a new patient form - listing any current medications the patient is taking.

This will only have to be completed on the first visit.

A licensed RN is on staff to answer any medical questions that patients have.

"Go in and talk about the medications you may be taking currently, take your blood pressure and start keeping a log of what you're doing and then couple that up with our staff and I believe we can help some people find some options here," Co-owner Jeff McAnally told KY3.

The dispensary, which is licensed to grow 50 plants on site, will offer everything from vape pens to oils and edibles.

"It is a process and we don't want to hurry someone through but at the same time if someone knows what they're looking for, we going to have an express lane, if you will. They can call ahead, there's packaging, McAnally added. We've pre-registered folks for that. We can streamline it somewhat, but we understand it's new and we are excited about that. We want to be able to talk to folks about it and each person is just as important as the next in our assessment."

Plant Family Therapeutics is open Monday through Saturday from 9 to 7.

