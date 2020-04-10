Meals on Wheels changes its delivery service during the pandemic

Meals on Wheels in Springfield delivers nearly 200 hot meals daily to people within the community, but the distribution is changing due to the pandemic.

Elaine Garton, Acting President of Meals on Wheels, says she's seen a 10% increase in the amount of meals needed since the coronavirus outbreak.

Normally, meals are delivered by drivers directly to the recipient. This allows for face-to-face interaction. Sometimes, this is the only socialization the recipients get each day.

However, to maintain safety with the coronavirus, these interactions have been eliminated completely.

"This crisis has put a real crimp in our one-on-one with the patients," Garton said.

Meals are now placed in plastic bags and left at the door. Clients in wheelchairs who can't get to the door can leave their doors unlocked and the delivery drivers will place the food inside.

"We check their safety," Garton said. "If we see that they're having a health problem, we call their contact person or family member to alert them to the fact, and that's kind of not being done as much."

Garton recommends that drivers ring the doorbell and wait in their cars after leaving the food outside to make sure they see activity inside.

Drivers are not required to wear masks and gloves but they are required to sanitize in between each delivery.

Garton says they have lost a lot of drivers who are afraid of putting themselves at risk of contracting COVID-19. This has also made it harder for the organization to get new volunteers.

George Dewoody has been driving for Meals on Wheels for 25 years. He delivers every Friday and says COVID-19 is not going to stop him from helping others.

"If they need extra help, sometimes I will do it another day," he said.

Dewoody says people are still appreciative to receive the hot food and he's happy to keep delivering.

"I just feel like I'm doing humanity a little bit of good by doing it and I enjoy it too," he said.

He comes to Cox North every week, even during a pandemic, to deliver.

If you are interested in volunteering with Meals on Wheels, you can call their Cox South office at 417-269-4696 or their Cox North office at 417-269-3496.