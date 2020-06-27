Me Too Motorcade drives across Springfield

A public demonstration was held by Me Too Springfield Saturday.

Cars lined up in a parking lot off of South Glenstone where they began their motorcade.

Beforehand, people painted messages on their car windows with sayings like "No means No," in addition to several statistics.

"People don't understand the statistics," said Kelsey Nichol with Me Too Springfield. "One in six women will be sexually assaulted in their life, one in 33 men, and then there are disproportionate statistics for people of color, for people in the LGBTQ community."

A handful of cars drove across town for about an hour, protesting sexual assault, victim blaming, harassment and the newly updated Title IX rule.

"We do not believe in shaming victims of violent crime and we support all women in their rights," said Cary Redl, who drove in the motorcade.

Each driver had a different reason for being there, but all drove for the same cause.

"I have been a victim of sexual violence, and I felt like I was never heard. I felt like I never got any justice, and now with other women coming out and speaking up, I feel represented and I feel like I can stand in solidarity," said Cynda Pike.

Pike also drove in the motorcade.

Nichol said the choice to use cars was for the safety of everyone participating.

"People who are disproportionately affected by COVID are also disproportionately affected by sexual violence," she said. "So, low income, minorities, people who don't have access to healthcare so kind of the same sorts of groups, so we want to give them a chance to use their voice and still stay safe."

Afterwards, everyone returned back to the parking lot on South Glenstone for some free popcorn.