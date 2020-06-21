McDonald County COVID-19 cases nearly double; health dept. reports 196 new cases Sunday

The McDonald County Health Department announced 196 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, nearly doubling the state's total case count.

The health department reports 434 cases as of Sunday morning. It's unclear how many have recovered.

McDonald County health officials expect to share more information regarding cases Sunday evening, according to a Facebook post from the health department.

The health department does not recommend any gatherings and says any events that include more than your immediate family should be avoided if possible. Health leaders also ask the community to continue to wearing masks in public and practice social distancing.

Some parts of southwest Missouri has seen a spike in cases over recently. According to data from the Dartmouth Atlas of Health Care Project, the Joplin, Missouri area was the nation's top spot for COVID-19 growth over the past week.