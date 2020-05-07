Massive American flag painted in Indiana field honors frontline heroes

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (CNN/Gray News) – A group in Indiana wanting to show patriotic pride made a big artistic statement.

A group from Indiana wanting to show their patriotism makes an enormous artistic statement.

Justin Riggins, with some help, painted a 10,000-square-foot flag on his Crawfordsville field.

Using 30 gallons of paint, it took two hours to complete.

"With everything that everyone is going through in this pandemic, I wanted something positive for people," Riggins said. "I'm very patriotic and I wanted to recognize there are a lot of heroes on the frontlines."

He hopes to be able to leave the flag in the field for all to see throughout the year and plans on touching it up when needed.

“We are all in this together,” Riggins said. “We need something positive right now.”

Copyright 2020 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

