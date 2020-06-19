Masks now required to go into Boone County, Arkansas, buildings

Some people agree with it:

"Here such a small town I was kind of surprised to see. But it's pretty important," said Hannah Hannuksela, who lives in Rogers.

But some people don't:

"There's nobody around. I don't see the purpose of it," said Chuck Poziombka, a bail bondsman.

There's a new requirement to get inside the Boone County Courthouse.

"It's just to protect not only our employees but also the people coming in," said Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway

Judge Hathaway issued an executive order Thursday making masks mandatory in every county building. You'll also need to answer some health-related questions and get your temperature checked.

"Keep business as usual as much as we can," Hathaway said.

Employees are allowed to take off their masks though once they get to their office.

"It's up to each elected official whether they want to let people in their office without masks. Most of them have tables out by the door, front door, of their office to keep people out. To keep them six feet apart," Hathaway said.

Boone County only has three active coronavirus cases itself, but counties nearby are seeing hundreds.

"People from Rogers are coming here, and that could make this a hot spot. So it's very very important," Hannuksela said.

Judge Hathaway understands requiring masks at the courthouse isn't an ideal situation, but he said he's doing what he can to keep everyone as safe as possible.

"Just follow the rules that we've put out and regulations, and hopefully this will all go away," Hathaway said.

The judge said he's not sure yet when he will ease the requirements to enter county buildings.