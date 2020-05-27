Marshfield, Missouri spruces up downtown to bring more traffic

Downtown Marshfield businesses felt the impact of the pandemic, some are unsure they will survive.

“We’re losing a lot of business out from here,” said Shawna Dupont,

the owner of Open the Dior Boutique.

But the Marshfield Beautification committee, a branch of Gro Marshfield, hopes that small projects to spruce up the downtown area will keep things alive.

They’ve started with a new mural along East Jackson Street, one of a series they hope to put in the area and downtown.

“We wanted to incorporate as many historical landmarks that we could in one place,” said Janelle Melton , the Treasurer of the Beautification Committee.

Local businesses are excited about the murals and what that might mean for their businesses and the city is excited to see what new traffic the projects could bring.

“This is a community that takes care of their town and that means they’re going to take care of our business and we can grow and be successful here,” said Duane Lavery, Ceo of GRO Marshfield.

A face lift of fresh paint for a community ready to grow.

