Marshfield celebrates with 141st Independence Day Parade

It is the longest running Independence Day parade west of the Mississippi, and not even COVID-19 could stop it from happening.

The parade came with a few changes, including an extended route so people could social distance when possible. Some people in the parade and watching wore masks, while others did not.

Some of the parade attendees were worried that the pandemic would ruin the annual tradition.

"I was a little concerned because there were a lot of cancellations," said Dale Hartwell, who has been attending the parade since he was a kid.

Several people said they felt safe at the parade and that they were not worried about the virus.

"I'm not too worried about it myself," Wesley Lindaman said.

Most people said the crowd seemed a little smaller than normal this year, likely due to COVID-19. But they were still happy to attend the event like they always have.

"I've been coming my whole life, so about 23 years," Emily Hutton said. "It's a tradition. Keeping it going with our kids."

Others said there is a certain spirit in the atmosphere that always keeps them coming.

"We lived all my life here in Marshfield. I'm 53 now. So I guess, as far back as I remember, my parents have always come here to the parade and brought us," Brian McArthur said. "It's the camaraderie and community that Marshfield represents."

McArthur said the parade is a nice chance to catch up with people you do not always get to see in town throughout the year.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson also attended the parade, happy to see the town was still able to carry onward with its longstanding tradition.

"I think it is a good sign to make sure that we all believe in this country," he said. "It is a very patriotic weekend. I think it is important to get back out, and do it safely. So I am glad they continued to have that."

The parade featured several participants including the fire department, police, veterans, motorcyclists, marching bands and much more.

The parade also featured a large amount of political campaigns, especially since it is an election year.

To some, the parade even served as a sense of hope. One woman said her husband was in a veterans service dog float, something that meant a lot to him.

"My husband suffers from PTSD," Heather Arnold said. "And this dog is really the only reason why he would come out into the public. So this is a big step for him."

After the parade finished, there was a ribbon cutting ceremony for the brand new Webster County Justice Center.