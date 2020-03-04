Marshfield, Mo. woman fears for her life despite accused kidnapper behind bars

A Marshfield, Mo. woman who says she escaped her kidnapper is sharing her story, hoping it will bring change.

Young thought Friday, February 28 was going to be her last day. She says her ex-boyfriend, Chris Ford, grabbed, then pepper-sprayed her as she went out to her car. She claims he forced her into the trunk. Young says her arm was injured in the attack and the following struggles to get away, but the bigger impact is emotional. She says Ford held her for hours, driving around, and forcing her back into the trunk after she escaped into the back seat. She escaped a Springfield gas station by pulling the trunk latch and running for help. Police in Mount Vernon arrested him Monday after days on the run.

"And that's when I pulled the latch and I just ran into the gas station and told them to help me, that I'd just been kidnapped from my ex boyfriend," said Young. "As soon as I was out, he just sped off."

Young says the incident came after months of harassment since she broke up with Ford. Young says Ford has been arrested time and time again, only to bond out. Police in Marshfield say Ford has been arrested seven times since April 2019. The arrests include domestic battery, tampering with a vehicle and burglary. Young says he broke into her house and violated her protection order multiple times.

Marshfield Police say Chris Ford was supposed to be on an ankle monitor, through a bail bond agency at the time he allegedly kidnapped Young. But he had cut it off. The chief says he has learned Ford was not being monitored for more than two weeks before the kidnapping, and the battery on his bracelet died three days before.

Young's biggest fear is he would get out of jail, yet again. Because of a recent Missouri Supreme Court rule, Ford has a bond hearing next Tuesday.