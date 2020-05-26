Marionville man accused of brutally stabbing a woman to death in her car

A Marionville man is behind bars.

James Pride, 40, is accused of brutally killing of 53 year-old Patricia Urange Monday.

Pride was first booked into the Lawrence County Jail on first degree murder charges. Those charges have since been amended to second degree murder."

"He says I stabbed her. I said, is she ok? He said, no. She's dead," explained a person close to the Pride's family.

This person asked us to conceal their identity for their protection and said that Pride confessed to Urange.

Court documents indicate that Pride stabbed her multiple times because, in his words, she was 'evil'.

The woman's body was found inside her vehicle, parked in this driveway, not far from where Pride lived.

"I don't know about drugs being involved. I'm pretty sure they were," said the family member.

According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, Pride has been in and out of prison for nearly the past decade. His crimes include, second degree burglary, property damage and possession of a controlled substance.

He is currently on parole.

The family member said, "He wasn't really acting weird until after she came. So who knows, you know?"

Pride is listed as a repeat offender in online court records.

"I'm really shocked. Just really shocked. He didn't even act like he did anything. It was weird," said the family member.

Pride made his first court appearance Tuesday morning and was denied bond.

He's due back in front of a judge June 1st.

Authorities will perform an autopsy on Urange's body.

