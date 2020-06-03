Marion County road workers fixing part of Jimmie Creek Bridge damaged by water

The concrete was new on Wednesday, but the problem was the same for Road Foreman Tony Struckle.

"The far end side of the road fell through," Struckle said.

He helped reinforce the ground under the south end of the Jimmie Creek Bridge, which collapsed a week and a half ago.

"With all the rain we had, the lake level came up and it got all soft," Struckle said.

This is the third time in 10 years this happened there. Crews filled the hole last time with rocks but didn't pack it down with cement from the bottom.

Now, they're adding a retaining wall and hoping the new concrete will actually hold.

"We had to dig it out about 15 feet down, fill it up with a bunch of rock and concrete, and slowly build it back up," Struckle said.

But it means the barriers around the bridge aren't going away for a while.

"All you're doing is risking your neighbor's lives or your lives," said Marion County Judge John Massey.

Massey said some people living nearby had moved the barrier and tried to drive over.

"We've had a lot of complaints about convenience. It's not convenience. It's safety," Massey said.

Drivers can go around County Road 8060 if they need to get to the other side of the bridge, which adds about 15 minutes to your trip.

Struckle understands the frustrations. But he's hoping this is the last time for a long time.

"There are some taxpayers that aren't happy, but we're doing the best we can in the time period we've got," Struckle said.

The judge hopes to be done with this project by Friday.