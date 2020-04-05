Many local churches doing drive up services as the Global church meets amid virus

We've heard of several local churches doing drive-in church services.

The Needmore Church of God in Dora, Missouri, is having services in their big parking lot with everyone listening from their cars. The pastor stands outside with a mic and large speaker.

The Batavia Assembly of God in Harrison, Arkansas, also has the pastor preaching from a flat bed trailer. Worshipers join in from their vehicles.

The sign at the Aurora Sunset Drive-in theater is announcing Easter Services there next Sunday.

The same thing is happening in Seoul, South Korea. A church offered a "drive-in" worship service Sunday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Dozens of cars gathered at an open lot, and people in their cars listened to the pastor speaking with their windows down.

Some stretched their hands out of their sunroofs in prayer.

As here in America, many churches in South Korea have been using alternative ways to worship together including live-streaming.