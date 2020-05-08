Many Branson retail stores begin to reopen

Retail stores in Branson are beginning to reopen. However, the shopping experience will be a little different than what customers knew before.

"We've missed it so badly," Shopper Nancy Stapleton said.

Branson city leaders voted to reopen the city on Monday. This week, stores have been gradually unlocking their doors. Some store owners say they're glad to be open ahead of the summer season.

"It has been a challenging last 50 days but it would really be challenging if we had to do this in June and July," Dick's Five and Ten Co-Owner Steve Hartley said.

Hartley says their staff took the week to make sure systems were in place to meet state safety requirements.

"We have a capacity, so one out, one in," Hartley said.

The downtown store opened on Friday with even extra precautions in place than what's required by law.

"Plexiglass around our registers. We are all wearing masks," Hartley said.

He says ever guest is also offered a free face mask. They've also widened the aisles and have about twenty hand sanitizer stations throughout the store.

Meanwhile, at Tanger Outlet Mall, only about 10 stores will have their doors open this weekend.

"It's been kind of a gradual process," Tanger Outlets General Manager Jamie Whiteis said. "Tanger is open now. But, you've got to remember we have 75 stores. Each of those have their own protocol."

Whiteis says capacities will be monitored here, too, and specific rules will vary from store to store.

"If you're coming here to shop, keep a face covering with you, on your person, because some stores might be requiring that to let you in the store," Whiteis said.

As the dial continues to turn slowly to re-opening in Branson some shoppers say the new normal may not be the same, but they'll take it.

"I think we will see a few more stores open after the 15th and we hope to have a majority open in time for Memorial Day Weekend,"

"It is very nice to see that things are starting to open," Stapleton said.

"We are just glad we have the opportunity to all be out again," Hartley said. "We are going to make the best of it."

While many Branson stores are open, a lot of them have adjusted business hours. If you have questions about specific stores, try calling ahead to make sure they're open when you're planning to be there.