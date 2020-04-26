Man, woman hurt in Jasper County, Mo. stabbing, teen in custody

A teen is in custody following a stabbing Saturday night in Jasper County.

A man and a woman, both 54 years old, suffered serious injuries, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. Both were taken to local hospitals for treatment, but are expected to make a full recovery.

Deputies responded to 8711 CR40 in Reeds, Missouri to investigate around 10:45 p.m.

The sheriff's office says a 14-year-old boy is now in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center in Joplin, Mo.

Deputies says the investigation is active, but there is no more information is available at this time.