Man steals, crashes police SUV cruiser in Springfield

Police are searching for a man who stole one of their SUV's and crashed it Thursday morning.

Police say the man took the SUV while they investigated a series of commercial burglaries in the southeast part of the city. Police saw the man who ran off, and then jumped into the police cruiser.

The driver crashed the SUV in the 2300 Block of East Rosebrier, north of Battlefield Road in the southeast part of the city.

Police say the white man has a thin build, approximately 5’8” and wearing a blue tank top.