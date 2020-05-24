Man shot, killed near Birch Tree, Mo.; sheriff considers death 'justifiable'

A man was shot and killed Saturday evening near Birch Tree, Missouri.

The death appears to be a "justifiable" homicide, according to the Shannon County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff tells KY3 several shots were fired at a home and one man returned fire in response.

The shooting involved two family members and happened on County Road 464, just northwest of Birch Tree. The sheriff's office was notified around 8 p.m. Saturday.

No names will be released until an initial autopsy. Authorities say no one is in custody over the shooting at this time.

The death is being investigated by Shannon County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. We will update as more information becomes available.