Man jailed after high speed chase early Saturday morning in Lawrence, Greene Counties

Deputies were taken on a high speed chase involving a wanted man driving a stolen car early Saturday morning.

Now, Tony L. Harris, Junior, from Lawrence County is in custody.

Deputies tell us the pursuit started in Lawrence County around 1:00 Saturday morning, and ended about an hour later in Greene County.

Deputies cut him off around Kearney and Golden.

Harris was wanted on multiple felony warrants in both Lawrence and Greene Counties.

Thankfully no one crashed as a result of the pursuit.

