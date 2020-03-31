Man in hospital after shooting in Pulaski County, Mo.

A man was taken to the hospital early Tuesday evening after Pulaski County, Mo. deputies say he was shot in the ribs.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened on Skyview Drive in Waynesville just after 4:00 p.m.

According to a news release, Waynesville Police Officers found a vehicle about 10 minutes later near the intersection of Southside Road and H Highway that matched witness' description.

Four people were detailed for questioning.

Names of those involved have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.