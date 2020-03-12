Man from St. Joseph, Mo. sentenced to prison for a deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

Cletus Barsch, 43, will spend 24 years in prison after pleading guilty in a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Barsch pleaded guilty last September to boating while intoxicated resulting in the death of another person and two counts of boating while intoxicated causing serious injury. The judge sentenced Barsch to ten years on the first charge, and seven years each on the two other charges. The sentences will run concurrently.

The crash happened on the Osage Arm during the 2018 Memorial Day weekend. Alec Pothoff of Iowa, 20, died two months after the crash happened.