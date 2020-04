A man from Purdy, Mo. has died after crashing an ATV. It happened just after 2 a.m.on Wednesday according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Investigators say Donald Gunter, 49, was driving on County Road 1035, just northeast of Wheaton, when the ATV ran off the road, hit a ditch, and flipped. Gunter was thrown from the ATV during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D's 32nd fatal crash this year.