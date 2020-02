The highway patrol says John Wood, 35, of Camdenton was killed in a crash west of his hometown Sunday Night.

Troopers say Wood ran off Old Morgan Road, about a mile-and-a-half south of U.S. 54 at 10:04 p.m. The SUV hit an embankment, overturned and then ran back onto the road.

The patrol says Wood wasn't wearing a seat belt.