Man faces criminal charges after officer-involved shooting near Clever, Mo.

A man faces criminal charges after an officer-involved shooting near Clever last weekend.

Cliff Meny was charged Thursday following the officer-involved shooting, which happened in the 100 block of Nice Place Road on Jan. 18.

Meny was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The Christian County Sheriff's Office says a deputy received a call about a man armed during a domestic dispute. The deputy then asked the Clever Police Department for mutual aid.

Authorities say the man met the officers in the driveway, pointing a gun at them. The Clever police officer then fired his gun, hitting the man, according to the sheriff's office.

Meny was sent to the hospital and treated for injuries. He faces criminal charges, but has not been booked into jail.

One officer from the Clever Police Department is on paid administrative leave following the incident. The Christian County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.