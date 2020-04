The Warsaw (Mo.) Fire Protection District is investigating a deadly fire.

Firefighters responded to the home at 20423 Forest Hills Road on Monday around 3:30 p.m. Once they arrived the fire was fully engulfed.

Investigators say a man, 67, died inside the home. Investigators have not released his identity.

This fire is under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal. At this time, the cause of the fire is undetermined.