Man dies in Christian County crash Sunday morning

Updated: Sun 3:00 PM, May 03, 2020

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. -- A man died from an early morning crash Sunday in Christian County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the victim as Matei Pop, a 23-year-old from Springfield.

According to the MSHP crash report, it happened on U.S. Highway 65 at Saddlebrooke Drive around 9:40 a.m.

Investigators says the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, went through a median across the southbound lanes and struck a rock bluff.

Next of kin have been notified. MSHP says this was the 34th traffic death in Troop D's area, which covers most of the southwest Missouri region, this year.

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 