Man dies in Christian County crash Sunday morning

A man died from an early morning crash Sunday in Christian County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the victim as Matei Pop, a 23-year-old from Springfield.

According to the MSHP crash report, it happened on U.S. Highway 65 at Saddlebrooke Drive around 9:40 a.m.

Investigators says the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, went through a median across the southbound lanes and struck a rock bluff.

Next of kin have been notified. MSHP says this was the 34th traffic death in Troop D's area, which covers most of the southwest Missouri region, this year.