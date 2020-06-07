Man dies from crash in Barry County

A man died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Barry County, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers have identified the victim as Lawrence McKee, 30, of Shell Knob, Missouri. Next of kin have been notified.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Route YY in Shell Knob.

MSHP says the crash occurred as a driver in a Jeep Wrangler made a left-hand turn onto Route YY. The side of the second vehicle, a Ford Fusion, struck the side of the Jeep.

Jeep Wrangler made a left turn to route YY, and the Ford Fusion struck the side of the Jeep.

The driver in the Ford, identified as McKee, traveled off to the left side of the roadway, and was ejected after hitting several trees, according to MSHP.

McKee was pronounced dead at the scene by the Barry County coroner. The crash is under investigation.