Man convicted for 2017 shooting death of daughter's boyfriend in Rogersville

A Webster County man was convicted for the shooting death of his daughter's boyfriend in April 2017.

Berton Folsom was found guilty for the murder of William Meyer, who was shot in the head during a fight inside a Rogersville home.

A probable cause statement says Meyer and his girlfriend had been arguing all day after he told her that he'd cheated on her.

Folsom and Meyer were in argument outside the home before Folsom went inside the home, retrieved a gun, then shot Meyer in the head, per the probable cause statement.

Folsom will be sentenced in June for second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges.