Greene County prosecutor charges man in death of woman in south Springfield

Investigators say a woman was beaten up, then killed by a man at a home in south Springfield.

The Greene County prosecutor charged John Jerry Schuck, 55, of Springfield, with second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, Tammy D. Colbert, 54. He also faces a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm because of a felony conviction in Florida.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of South Fort around 8 a.m. after receiving a call that a woman inside was not breathing Monday morning. Investigators say Colbert died from blunt force trauma to the head. Detectives believe this was due to a fight between Schuck and Colbert, where he hit her in the face 5 or 6 times.

Schuck is booked in the Greene County Jail on without bond.

